Troy Keith Modica
ROBERSONVILLE - Mr. Troy Keith Modica, 56, died on Thursday, September 16, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Roberson Baptist Church, Robersonville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 20, 2019