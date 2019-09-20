Troy Keith Modica (1962 - 2019)
  • "Hard to believe my condolences to the family"
    - Lillie Hyman
  • "Our deepest condolences to the family. He will truly be..."
    - David and Reina Moody
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Roberson Baptist Church
305 Cochran
Robersonville, NC
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Roberson Baptist Church
305 Cochran
Robersonville, NC
Troy Keith Modica

ROBERSONVILLE - Mr. Troy Keith Modica, 56, died on Thursday, September 16, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Roberson Baptist Church, Robersonville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 20, 2019
