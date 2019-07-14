Troy Worth Rouse, Jr.
BIRMINGHAM, AL - Troy Worth Rouse, Jr., 94, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
A celebration of life is planned for Tuesday, July 16th at 11 AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. A private burial will be held in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the Parish Hall at the church following the service.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
