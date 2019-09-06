Tyrone Bradley
GREENVILLE - Mr. Tyrone Bradley, 46, of 3213 Green Leaf Stree, Lt 6, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Sycamore Chapel Baptist Church, 1610 Farmville Blvd, Greenville, North Carolina 27834. The viewing will be held 1 hour prior to the funeral service at the church. A private burial for Mr. Bradley will take place at a later date. As published in The Daily Reflector
