MSgt Ronald Gene Sutton, USAF (Ret.)
WASHINGTON - MSgt Ronald Gene Sutton, USAF (Ret.), passed in peace at the age of 83, at his home in Washington, NC in the company of his loving wife, on Friday, November 15, 2019. He was born on February 11, 1936 in Simpson, NC.
Ronald "Gene" joined the U.S. Air Force in January 1954. He served with 6th Troop Carrier Squadron in Japan, Titan II Missile Squadron at McConnell AFB in Kansas, 97th Bomb Squadron at Blytheville AFB in Arkansas, and the 1st Airborne Control Command Squadron at Andrews AFB in Maryland. He retired after 20 years of service. Following his retirement, "Gene" worked for Cessna Aircraft, Rheem, and later retired from the Fort Smith Arkansas School System, where he was Maintenance Foreman. He was an avid gardener, woodworker and proclaimed "Mr. Fix-it" who loved to tend to his rose bushes, and tinker with lawn equipment or anything that needed repairs.
Preceded in death by his loving parents Mitchell David Sutton & Alma Mae Sutton-Davis.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Sandra Mae Sutton. Loving Father of Michele Cherie Howard, proud Grandfather of Taylor Morgan Gentle-Fulton & Keegan Zachary Gentle, and Great Grandfather of Samuel Bellamy Fulton. Loving Brother of Carolyn Moore. Brother-in-law to Donnie Smith & Earl Moore.
Ronald Gene Sutton will be fondly remembered by his family & friends as a dedicated husband, loving father, proud grandfather & great grandfather. "Gene" was a member of the Sandhill Primitive Baptist Church in Beulaville, NC and attended Smithwick Creek Church in Martin County. He made friends everywhere he went and never met a stranger. He was a proud patriot and loved his country.
A military funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:30AM at Smith Funeral Service, 605 Country Club Drive, Greenville, NC, 27834. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery located in Greenville, NC. The family will greet friends at Smith Funeral Service on Tuesday from 10:30AM until the time of the service. Flowers welcome or donations in his memory to the Diabetes Foundation, 411 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack, New Jersey 07601.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 18, 2019