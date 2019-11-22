Valirea Moye Andrews
FARMVILLE - Ms. Valirea Moye Andrews, age 53, of 3552 South Barrett Street, Farmville, NC died Sunday November 17, 2019.
Funeral service will be held Saturday November 23, 2019 12 noon at St. Delight Missionary Baptist Church. Address: 341 Speights Bridge Rd, Walstonburg, NC 27888 Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery in Farmville, NC. Viewing will be held Friday November 22, 2019 from 2:00pm-6:00pm at Don Brown Funeral Home. Wake will be held one hour before service at the church.
As published in The Daily Reflector
