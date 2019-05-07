Velma Irene Jefferson
GRIFTON - Velma Irene Jefferson, 99, formerly of Grifton, passed away on May 5, 2019. She was born on August 10, 1919 in Pitt Co., NC to Joe John and Lannie Manning.
Velma was preceded in death by her first husband, Gordon Baker; her second husband, Mayo Jefferson; both parents and one son, Joe Baker. She is survived by her four daughters, Janice Adams and husband, Jimmy, of Greenville, Gloria Tuten and husband, Phillip, also of Greenville, Betty Caraway, of Washington and Edna Henderson and husband, Bruce, of Hesperia, CA. She also leaves behind eleven grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden and other times at her daughter Janice's home, 3657 Macgregor Downs Rd., Greenville, NC. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 at Farmer Funeral Service-Chapel with Rev. Stan Wingard officiating. Burial will follow in the Manning Family Cemetery.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on May 7, 2019