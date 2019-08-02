Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vera Kuhn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vera Kuhn, 84, passed away at home on July 11, 2019, from complications of ovarian cancer.

A memorial service will be held at the Bridgewater Retirement Community on August 10, 2019, in the Shenandoah Room of the Houff Community Center, at 3 PM.

Vera was born at home, in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania, on May 28, 1935 to Myron and Helen (Krancher) Ziegler. She attended Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing and received her RN in 1953.

She married Robert Kuhn on November 16,1956. She and Bob raised two daughters, Linda and Barbara, and shared their great love of nature and animals with their children.

Vera worked as a nurse for years both in pediatric wards and nursing homes. She enjoyed travels to England with her husband, horseback riding, bird watching, and reading murder mystery novels. She loved animals, especially her Great Dane, Bea Bea.

Her husband, Robert Kuhn, preceded Vera in death.

She is survived by daughters; Linda Kuhn and husband Timothy Clark of Greenville, North Carolina; Barbara Kuhn Friedland and husband Allan of West Granby, Connecticut; grandchildren Jesse and Laura Friedland, Peter and Ellen Clark.

Memorial donations may be made to Cross Keys Therapeutic Riding Program, 6107 Horse Farm Ln., Port Republic, VA 24471.

www.johnsonfs.com. Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 2, 2019

