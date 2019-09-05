Vickie Ebron Grimes
GREENVILLE - Ms. Vickie Ebron Grimes, 58, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Due to the impending storm Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Koinonia Christian Center Church, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com . As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 5, 2019