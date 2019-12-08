Viola "Blossom" Wilson
VANCEBORO - Mrs. Viola "Blossom" Wilson, 86, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019.
The funeral service will be held on Monday at 2 PM at the Juniper Chapel Original FWB Church. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Wilson, a native of Craven County, grew up in Vanceboro, then lived in New Bern for a number of years prior to moving back to the Vanceboro community. She was a member of Juniper Chapel Original FWB Church and enjoyed visiting Cragmont Assembly.
She was preceded in death by her husband. J.T. Wilson and son, Joey Wilson.
She is survived by her daughters, Arlinda Williams and husband, John, and Angie Piner and husband, David; grandchildren, Alison Johnson and husband, Stan, Brad Piner and wife, Carrie, Daniel Wiggs and wife, Autumn; great grandchildren, Matthew & Nathan Piner, Ryan & Ava Johnson, and Skylar, Cailyn, and Evie Wiggs; and brother, Lewis "Tap" Tripp.
The family will receive friends on Monday, prior to the service, from 12:45 - 1:45 PM, at the church.
Memorials may be made to Cragmont Assembly, 1233 North Fork Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 8, 2019