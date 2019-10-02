Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Bishop O'Quinn. View Sign Service Information SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE 1300 Wayne Memorial Drive Goldsboro , NC 27534-2233 (919)-734-1761 Visitation 2:00 PM SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE 1300 Wayne Memorial Drive Goldsboro , NC 27534-2233 View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE 1300 Wayne Memorial Drive Goldsboro , NC 27534-2233 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





GOLDSBORO - Virginia Bishop O'Quinn went to be with her Lord on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Wayne UNC Health Care surrounded by her family. She was affectionately known by many as "Mama Quinn."



Virginia was born in Harnett County on June 8, 1929 to the late James Duncan Bishop and Katie Brooks Bishop. She was married to the late Eugene Kelly O'Quinn, Sr. Virginia worked as an inspector for several years with General Electric and later operated a child daycare in her home for over 30 years. She enjoyed the opportunities given to her by helping to impact the lives of the children that were in her care. Virginia was a member of Goldsboro Gospel Chapel.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home followed by a celebration of her life at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel. A private interment for the family will be in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Lillington.



Virginia is survived by her sons, Eugene Kelly O'Quinn Jr. and wife Lisa of Greenville and James Brooks O'Quinn of Greenville; grandchildren, Heather Sellers and husband Jeffrey, Candace O'Quinn and Madison O'Quinn; sisters, Beulah Grindstaff, Barbara Jackson and Lois Buck and many adopted church family and friends.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Harvey, J.D., and Carl Bishop and sisters, Joyce Judy, Dorothy Darrock, Alice Coleman and Verta Bass.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her memory to the Gideon's International, North Camp, P.O. Box 10093, Goldsboro, NC 27530.



