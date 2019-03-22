The Daily Reflector

Virginia Harris Joyner

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Harris Joyner.

Virginia Harris Joyner

WINTERVILLE - Virginia Harris Joyner, 72, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice Center. A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 2pm in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.

Virginia, a native Washington County, was a 1965 graduate of Belvoir-Falkland High School and had been a resident of Winterville since 2002. She was a wonderful caregiver to her son Jason and was an avid reader.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Joyner; brother, Johnnie Mack Harris of HI; and a sister, Phyllis Lewis of Plymouth.

Virginia is survived by her son, Jason Sawyer of the home; stepchildren, Greg Joyner and wife Teresa of VA and Donna Lehman and husband Tim of Nags Head; brothers, Charles E. Harris, Jr and wife Jeanette of Darden, Leon Ray Harris and wife Teresa, and Jimmy Wayne Harris and wife Brenda, all of Winterville; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 930-B Wellness Dr, Greenville, NC 27834.

Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Funeral Home
Smith Funeral Service & Crematory
605 Country Club Drive
Greenville, NC 27834
252-752-2121
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Daily Reflector on Mar. 22, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.