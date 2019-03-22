Virginia Harris Joyner
|
WINTERVILLE - Virginia Harris Joyner, 72, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice Center. A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 2pm in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
Virginia, a native Washington County, was a 1965 graduate of Belvoir-Falkland High School and had been a resident of Winterville since 2002. She was a wonderful caregiver to her son Jason and was an avid reader.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Joyner; brother, Johnnie Mack Harris of HI; and a sister, Phyllis Lewis of Plymouth.
Virginia is survived by her son, Jason Sawyer of the home; stepchildren, Greg Joyner and wife Teresa of VA and Donna Lehman and husband Tim of Nags Head; brothers, Charles E. Harris, Jr and wife Jeanette of Darden, Leon Ray Harris and wife Teresa, and Jimmy Wayne Harris and wife Brenda, all of Winterville; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 930-B Wellness Dr, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Mar. 22, 2019