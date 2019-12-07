Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Ruth James Tripp. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Parkers Chapel FWB Chuch Funeral service 2:00 PM Parker's Chapel FWB Church Send Flowers Obituary

Vivian Ruth James Tripp



GREENVILLE - Mrs. Vivian Ruth James Tripp, 82, went home to be with the Lord on December 4, 2019.



The funeral service will be conducted Monday at 2 PM at Parker's Chapel FWB Church, where she was a member for over 29 years. Grandson, Pastor Joel Boyle of Southington, Connecticut & Pastor Gene Williams of Parkers Chapel FWB Church, will officiate the service. Jessica Palencia, granddaughter, will perform "It is Well with My Soul" on the violin. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park, with the committal being led by Rev. Lorenza Stox and Pastor Joel Boyle.



Mrs. Tripp was born in Pitt County and was a homemaker most of her life. She was raised in the Faulkland/Belvoir area, where she graduated from Belvoir High School. She taught Sunday school, Bible school, and kept the church nursery for many years.



Mrs. Tripp was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Tripp "The guitar man", of the Ponderosa Guitar Shop; parents, Charlie Earl and Mamie Ruth Dunn James; brother, Edward Earl James; son-in-law, Rev. B.P. Boyle; and nephew, Norman James.



She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Tripp Bullock and husband, Carl, of Greenville, Vickie Tripp Boyle of Marshall, NC, Wendy Tripp Marro and husband, Michael, of Elizabeth City; son, Herbert "Herb" Luther Tripp, Jr., of Greenville; grandchildren, Crystal Bullock Blease, Stephanie Bullock



The family will receive friends on Monday from 1-2 PM at Parkers Chapel FWB Chuch and other times on the Ponderosa at the home of Hebert and Ruth Tripp.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Vivian Ruth James TrippGREENVILLE - Mrs. Vivian Ruth James Tripp, 82, went home to be with the Lord on December 4, 2019.The funeral service will be conducted Monday at 2 PM at Parker's Chapel FWB Church, where she was a member for over 29 years. Grandson, Pastor Joel Boyle of Southington, Connecticut & Pastor Gene Williams of Parkers Chapel FWB Church, will officiate the service. Jessica Palencia, granddaughter, will perform "It is Well with My Soul" on the violin. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park, with the committal being led by Rev. Lorenza Stox and Pastor Joel Boyle.Mrs. Tripp was born in Pitt County and was a homemaker most of her life. She was raised in the Faulkland/Belvoir area, where she graduated from Belvoir High School. She taught Sunday school, Bible school, and kept the church nursery for many years.Mrs. Tripp was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Tripp "The guitar man", of the Ponderosa Guitar Shop; parents, Charlie Earl and Mamie Ruth Dunn James; brother, Edward Earl James; son-in-law, Rev. B.P. Boyle; and nephew, Norman James.She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Tripp Bullock and husband, Carl, of Greenville, Vickie Tripp Boyle of Marshall, NC, Wendy Tripp Marro and husband, Michael, of Elizabeth City; son, Herbert "Herb" Luther Tripp, Jr., of Greenville; grandchildren, Crystal Bullock Blease, Stephanie Bullock Smith , Joel Boyle, Rachel Boyle Foss, Jennifer Marro, Jessica Marro Palencia, and Joseph Marro; 18 great-grandchildren; and brother, EJ James and wife, Barbara (sister-in-law & dear friend), of Greenville.The family will receive friends on Monday from 1-2 PM at Parkers Chapel FWB Chuch and other times on the Ponderosa at the home of Hebert and Ruth Tripp.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close