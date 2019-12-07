Vivian Ruth James Tripp
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Vivian Ruth James Tripp, 82, went home to be with the Lord on December 4, 2019.
The funeral service will be conducted Monday at 2 PM at Parker's Chapel FWB Church, where she was a member for over 29 years. Grandson, Pastor Joel Boyle of Southington, Connecticut & Pastor Gene Williams of Parkers Chapel FWB Church, will officiate the service. Jessica Palencia, granddaughter, will perform "It is Well with My Soul" on the violin. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park, with the committal being led by Rev. Lorenza Stox and Pastor Joel Boyle.
Mrs. Tripp was born in Pitt County and was a homemaker most of her life. She was raised in the Faulkland/Belvoir area, where she graduated from Belvoir High School. She taught Sunday school, Bible school, and kept the church nursery for many years.
Mrs. Tripp was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Tripp "The guitar man", of the Ponderosa Guitar Shop; parents, Charlie Earl and Mamie Ruth Dunn James; brother, Edward Earl James; son-in-law, Rev. B.P. Boyle; and nephew, Norman James.
She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Tripp Bullock and husband, Carl, of Greenville, Vickie Tripp Boyle of Marshall, NC, Wendy Tripp Marro and husband, Michael, of Elizabeth City; son, Herbert "Herb" Luther Tripp, Jr., of Greenville; grandchildren, Crystal Bullock Blease, Stephanie Bullock Smith, Joel Boyle, Rachel Boyle Foss, Jennifer Marro, Jessica Marro Palencia, and Joseph Marro; 18 great-grandchildren; and brother, EJ James and wife, Barbara (sister-in-law & dear friend), of Greenville.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 1-2 PM at Parkers Chapel FWB Chuch and other times on the Ponderosa at the home of Hebert and Ruth Tripp.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 7, 2019