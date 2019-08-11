Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter E. Wheeler Jr.. View Sign Service Information First Presbyterian Church 1400 S Elm St Greenville, NC 27858 Funeral service 2:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Walter E. Wheeler, Jr.



GREENVILLE - Walter "Walt" Wheeler, Jr. Greenville, NC passed at his home on Monday August 5th, 2019 at the age of 82. He was the son of the late Walter and Etna Marzee Wheeler of Waycross, Georgia. He retired after 20 years of service with the U.S. Air Force as Military Police Sergeant. After his honorable retirement with the military, he worked as a supervisor with the North Carolina Caswell Developmental Center an additional 20 years. Walt made friends wherever he went, his laugh was always contagious. He ushered regularly with First Presbyterian, he was active in his community and volunteered for years at Vidant Hospital. He enjoyed sports, the coast, fishing, going dancing and loved spending time with his family and friends. He would do anything for anyone in need.



He is survived by his son, Walter "Rooney" Wheeler III and his grandchildren Connor and Rylee Hope Wheeler. Extended family, Jennifer King DiMilia, Henry Trevathan, Jean Caldwell and Lisa Briley. Walt is preceded in death by his wife, Billie Jean Trevathan Wheeler, his sister Barbara Wheeler Gordon.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 15th, 2019 at 2pm. First Presbyterian Church 1400 S. Elm St. Greenville, NC 27858.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to First Presbyterian Church in Walt's honor.



As published in The Daily Reflector

