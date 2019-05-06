Guest Book View Sign Service Information Casey Funeral Home - Princeton 105 E FIRST ST Princeton , NC 27569 (919)-936-8801 Graveside service 11:00 AM Hephzibah Baptist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Eugene Allen



GREENVILLE - Walter Eugene Allen, 82, of 3671 NC 33 W, Greenville, NC, formerly of Johnston County, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born November 8, 1936 and was the son of the late Walter Millard and Asolee Daughtry Allen. He was also preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Allen and a sister, Merline Rose. Mr. Allen was a member of Gum Swamp OFWB Church, where he served as a Church Trustee.



The Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 am Tuesday, May 7th, at Hephzibah Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Tom Malin and Reverend Danny Hoell officiating.



Mr. Allen is survived by his wife; Jasa Elizabeth Hawks Allen, sons; Andy Allen and wife Jeannie of Morehead City, Timmy Allen of Mt. Olive, Todd Allen and wife Julie of Mt. Olive,



Jason Allen Hawks and wife Alicia of Alexandria, VA, and Bryon Allen and wife Stacie of Greenville, sisters; Joyce Parker of Four Oaks and Christine Sauls of Grifton, 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.



Although flowers are welcome, the family suggests contributions be made to Gum Swamp OFWB Church 2072 Gum Swamp Church Rd., Greenville, NC 27834, The , 930 A Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834 or The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice 920 Wellness Dr. , Greenville, NC 27834



