Walter Eugene Roberson
BETHEL - Walter Eugene Roberson 80, of Doughtie Lane, died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his home. He was born in Nash County December 19, 1938 to the late Walter and Martha Doughtie Roberson and was predeceased by a daughter, Melissa Lynn Roberson Williams. Eugene was a member of Heritage Free Will Baptist Church and an Air Force Veteran. He retired from Black and Decker as a supervisor and then began farming.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday October 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Heritage Free Will Baptist Church by Rev. Walter Summerlin. Burial with military honors will follow in the Doughtie Family Cemetery, Mayo Crossroads, Bethel.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Patricia Bissette Roberson of the home; daughter, Jennifer Leigh Roberson of Greenville; son, Phillip Wayne Roberson of Springfield, MO; stepdaughter, Karen Dew of Newport; stepson, Timothy May of Greenville; 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
The family will receive friends Monday, October 7th from 6-7:30 PM at Heritage Free Will Baptist Church and from the home at other times. Memorial gifts may be made to Heritage Free Will Baptist Church, PO Box 1165, Bethel, NC 27812.
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 5, 2019