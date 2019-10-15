Guest Book View Sign Service Information Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. 302 West Main Street Williamston , NC 27892 (252)-792-4152 Service 2:00 PM Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. 302 West Main Street Williamston , NC 27892 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





HASSELL - Mr. Walter Louis Leggett, Jr.,90, passed away October 8, 2019 after a short illness at Vidant Medical Center Hospice. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Louis Leggett and Rosa Lee Purvis Leggett; his daughter, Penny Lynn Leggett; and his wife, Doris Scott Leggett.



Walter was a native of Martin County. He attended Atlantic Christian College in Wilson, N.C.and East Carolina University (formerly East Carolina College), He married the love of his life, Doris Scott, and they moved to New Bern to start his career with Maola Milk Co. as office manager, where he worked for many years.



After leaving Maola, Walter returned to Hassell and worked as an accountant in the local tobacco market for several years, as well as the Burley Tobacco markets in Tennessee and Kentucky before retiring. He enjoyed staying busy and became involved with the Hassell City Council for many years. He was a long-time member of Hassell Christian Church. He had a great love for the outdoors, hunting, and walking the farmlands.



He is survived by his sister, Peggy Leggett Brinson and her husband, Albert, of New Bern; his niece Kim Brinson Willis and her husband, Rex; great nieces and nephews; and many cousins.



The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Kent



A service will be held on Sunday, October 20th at 2:00 P.M. at Biggs Funeral Home of Robersonville, N.C. Online condolences may be made at

Smith for graciously opening their home and sharing time with him, and to his long-time loving friend, Jane Williams, for making the last years of his life joyful. A thank you as well to Brookdale Senior Living for making his last home a special place.

