Wayland Duke McGlohon Jr.
GREENVILLE - Wayland Duke McGlohon Jr of Greenville, NC passed away January 13, 2020 at the age of 79 after a long battle with Parkinson's. Wayland was born on March 23, 1940 and was raised in Ayden, NC. He attended NCSU where he fell in love with Florence Overton Scott and married her on September 29, 1961. They raised three daughters, Elizabeth, Kimberly and Melinda. Wayland was in the banking industry in Raleigh for many years. He left banking and moved to Greenville to pursue his passion for boating. He finished his career in the insurance business which suited his personality well. Wayland spent many summers at their river cottage in Bayview, NC where he really enjoyed time with family and friends.
At Wayland's request there will be no Memorial Service. Close friends and family will gather to celebrate his life. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 19, 2020