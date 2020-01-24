Wilbur Douglas Edwards
WILLIAMSTON - Wilbur Douglas Edwards, 84, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.Wilbur was born on April 12, 1935. He was the youngest son of the late James Henry "Bruce" Edwards and Gladys Roberson Edwards.
Wilbur is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marjorie "Anne" Styons Edwards; his daughter, Cindy Edwards McPherson (Michael) of Knightdale; grandchildren: Todd Douglas Horton (Laine) of Clayton, Emily Horton Williams (Jonathan) of Knightdale, and Matthew McPherson of Cary; great-grandchildren: Stella and Clara Horton, Tucker and Briley Williams; brother Dewey Edwards; numerous special nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Charles Henry Edwards.
Following high school, he served 2 years in the US Army, followed by 4 years in the Army Reserves. In September of 1953, he joined the staff at Muse Jewelry in Williamston. He remained in the jewelry business, opening Edwards Jewelry and Gifts on Main Street in 1974. He was in the jewelry business for 50+ years, while remaining active in church and community activities.
He served in various capacities at First Christian Church, North Carolina Jaycees, Williamston Downtown Inc., Mid-East Commission, Chamber of Commerce, Town Board of Commissioners, and American Red Cross. His leadership and commitment to these organizations led him to be honored in many ways. He had a great love for God, his family, church, and his country.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston. The funeral service will be held at First Christian Church in Williamston on Saturday, January 25, at 2:00pm, with military honors to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 24, 2020