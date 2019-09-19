Wilbur Ray Beachum

Service Information
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-752-2101
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
Pinewood Memorial Park
Obituary
Wilbur Ray Beachum

GREENVILLE - Mr. Wilbur Ray Beachum, 70, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 2:30 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 1-2 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.

He retired from Carolina Ice Company and was an avid NASCAR and Dallas Cowboys fan.

Mr. Beachum was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Ray & Eula Mae Beachum; brother, Willie Leroy Beachum.

He is survived by his wife, Merlene Haddock Beachum; two sons, Ben Beachum and wife, Donna of Chocowinity, NC and Daniel Beachum and wife, Mona, of Greenville; sister, Patricia Mooring of Greenville; grandchildren, Caroline Beachum Guy and husband, Corey, Allison Beachum, Sarah Beachum, Jada Carmello, Leah Carmello, Andrew Pittman, Alex Pittman, Cara Pittman, and Lacey Pittman; and 4 step-children, Russ Pittman and wife, Wendy, Casey Pittman, Eric Summerlin, and Andrea Cannady and husband, Joshua, all of Greenville; and great-grandchildren, Caulder Guy ,Bryson McLawhorn and Caylee McLawhorn

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 19, 2019
