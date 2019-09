Wilbur Ray BeachumGREENVILLE - Mr. Wilbur Ray Beachum, 70, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.A graveside service will be held Friday at 2:30 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 1-2 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.He retired from Carolina Ice Company and was an avid NASCAR and Dallas Cowboys fan.Mr. Beachum was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Ray & Eula Mae Beachum; brother, Willie Leroy Beachum.He is survived by his wife, Merlene Haddock Beachum; two sons, Ben Beachum and wife, Donna of Chocowinity, NC and Daniel Beachum and wife, Mona, of Greenville; sister, Patricia Mooring of Greenville; grandchildren, Caroline Beachum Guy and husband, Corey, Allison Beachum, Sarah Beachum, Jada Carmello, Leah Carmello, Andrew Pittman, Alex Pittman, Cara Pittman, and Lacey Pittman; and 4 step-children, Russ Pittman and wife, Wendy, Casey Pittman, Eric Summerlin, and Andrea Cannady and husband, Joshua, all of Greenville; and great-grandchildren, Caulder Guy ,Bryson McLawhorn and Caylee McLawhornIn lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector