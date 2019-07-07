Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. "Bill" Cayton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William A. "Bill" Cayton



GREENVILLE - Mr. William A. "Bill" Cayton, 89, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 surrounded by his family.



The funeral service will be conducted Monday at 2 p.m. in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.



Mr. Cayton, son of the late A. D. and Carrie Jones Cayton, was a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County. He was employed with the State of North Carolina as a Highway Patrol auto body repairman. He was a charter member of Trinity FWB Church where he served faithfully.



He enjoyed his family, church, NASCAR, baseball and watching his grandsons play baseball. More than anything in this world, he loved his wife and taking care of her.



He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant son.



He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Doris Dunn Cayton; sons, Russell Cayton and wife, Carol, of Raleigh, and Rev. Steven Cayton and wife, Kathy, of Kenansville; daughter, Pamela C. Buck and husband, Tony, of Greenville; grandchildren, Michelle Roberts-Morrison and husband Glenn, Kim Cayton, Russ Cayton and wife Angie, Jennifer Potter and husband Mitchell, Molly Dixon, Aubrey Dixon and Gray Dixon; greatgrandchildren, Deluca, Easton, Savannah, Bryan, Thomas and Tyler; brothers, Thomas Cayton and Alton Ray Cayton of Greenville; and sisters Margaret Tripp of Ayden and Sue Crisp of Washington.



Visitation for family and friends will be at Wilkerson Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.



Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity FWB Church, 3111 Golden Rd, Greenville, NC 27858.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

William A. "Bill" CaytonGREENVILLE - Mr. William A. "Bill" Cayton, 89, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 surrounded by his family.The funeral service will be conducted Monday at 2 p.m. in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.Mr. Cayton, son of the late A. D. and Carrie Jones Cayton, was a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County. He was employed with the State of North Carolina as a Highway Patrol auto body repairman. He was a charter member of Trinity FWB Church where he served faithfully.He enjoyed his family, church, NASCAR, baseball and watching his grandsons play baseball. More than anything in this world, he loved his wife and taking care of her.He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant son.He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Doris Dunn Cayton; sons, Russell Cayton and wife, Carol, of Raleigh, and Rev. Steven Cayton and wife, Kathy, of Kenansville; daughter, Pamela C. Buck and husband, Tony, of Greenville; grandchildren, Michelle Roberts-Morrison and husband Glenn, Kim Cayton, Russ Cayton and wife Angie, Jennifer Potter and husband Mitchell, Molly Dixon, Aubrey Dixon and Gray Dixon; greatgrandchildren, Deluca, Easton, Savannah, Bryan, Thomas and Tyler; brothers, Thomas Cayton and Alton Ray Cayton of Greenville; and sisters Margaret Tripp of Ayden and Sue Crisp of Washington.Visitation for family and friends will be at Wilkerson Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity FWB Church, 3111 Golden Rd, Greenville, NC 27858.Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close