William Aubrey Sermons, Jr.
HICKORY - William Aubrey Sermons Jr., "Bill", 62, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his home.
Born August 10, 1956 in Greenville, NC, he was the son of Virginia Ross Sermons "Ginger" and the late William Aubrey Sermons. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his uncle Charlie.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jill Isola officiating.
The family will receive friends at Bass-Smith Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to , 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 22, 2019