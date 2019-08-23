William Harvey Allen
RALEIGH - William Harvey Allen, aged 74, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 peacefully at his home after a valiant fight with Parkinson's disease.
Will was a graduate of J.H. Rose High School in Greenville, NC., where he was a State Champion in Track. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a four-year letterman in track and played on the football team for his beloved Carolina Tar heels. He proudly volunteered to serve his country in Vietnam, and became a green beret with the US Army Special Forces. He worked for Dr. Pepper/Cadbury Schweppes for many years, before starting his own company. Will was a master chef and loved entertaining friends and family. He was quick with a joke, never met a stranger and truly enjoyed life to the fullest. To know him was to love him.
Will was preceded in death by his infant son, William Reagan Allen, and his parents Howard and Lillian Allen.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his best friend and beloved wife, Tracy, his sisters Barbara (Michael) Miller of Williamsburg, Virginia, Carolyn (Bobby) Tew of Salemburg, North Carolina, one brother Charles (Tracy) Allen of Greenville, North Carolina, his sisters-in-law Mary Gwen Whitaker, Alisa (Howard) Warner, and brother in laws, Whit (Rebecca) Whitaker and Bob (Jen) Whitaker all of Tennessee. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive, as well as two special companions, whom he adored, Mickey and Annie.
Services will be held at Smith's Funeral Services in Greenville, North Carolina Saturday, August 24th. Visitation with the family will be at 2:00 p.m. with services following at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be in Tennessee at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation; 200 Southeast 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811. www.brightfunerals.com
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 23, 2019