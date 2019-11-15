William "Billy" Jasper Farmer
GREENVILLE - William "Billy" Jasper Farmer, 75, died early Thursday morning on November 14, 2019.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday at 3 PM at Martin Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Billy proudly served his country through the Army National Guard. He built a small business, Billy Farmer Electric Service, from the ground up and ran it successfully for over 30 years before retirement. He was an avid fisherman, gardener, and hunter and had a passion for waterfowl.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Oscar Farmer and Lillian Wynne Farmer; brothers, Robert Gene "Fella" Farmer and John Oscar "Tick" Farmer; and sisters, Mae Parrott, Lucille Godley, and Jeanette Leary.
He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Margie Farmer, of Greenville; daughters, Beverly Farmer Sullivan and wife, Sherry, of Statesville and Tina Farmer Bothern and husband, Brian, of Belvoir; sister, Helen Roberson and husband, Ashley, of Stokes; brothers, Ray Farmer and wife, Marry Ann, of Greenville and Ricky Farmer and wife, Judy, of Winterville; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector
