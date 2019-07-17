Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William John Thomas Babits. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

William John Thomas Babits



GREENVILLE - John Babits, son of Lawrence and Nancy Babits, died peacefully at home with his parents at his side, after a short illness on July 12, 2019. He was 35 years old. The funeral service will be held Friday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Entombment will follow at Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.



John, 35 years old, was born 28 January 1984, in Savannah, Georgia, and spent the first eight years of his life there. In 1992, the family moved to Greenville, where he lived until his death. He was educated at Saint Peter School and Rose High School from which he went on to bicycle mechanics school, The Universal Bicycle Institute, in Ashland, Oregon. A certified bicycle mechanic and wheel builder, his lifelong ambition was to have his own bike shop.



As the owner of Babits Bikes, John was a skilled mechanic with adept solutions to highly technical bicycle problems. He trained a number of other mechanics and riders and supported the local cycling scene. He was an avid competitive mountain bike racer.



John sought out other adventures, including summer sailing on the tall ship, U.S. Brig Niagara, black powder musket competition, and movie work, including The Patriot.



A genuine free spirit, he loved, and was loved by, his family, his friends, and the cycling community.



Sweet ride, young man.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saving Graces 4 Felines, P.O.Box 4307, Greenville, NC 27836.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Published in The Daily Reflector on July 17, 2019

