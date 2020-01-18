Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Luther "Hot Shot" Harrison. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 1:15 PM - 2:30 PM Parker's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church 2241 Old Pactolus Road Greenville , NC View Map Celebration of Life 2:30 PM Parker's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary





STOKES - Mr. William Luther "Hot Shot" Harrison, 83, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at his home in Stokes.



A celebration of his life of faith will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, January 19, at Parker's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Gene Williams and Gary Saffell. A private family committal will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 1:15 PM at the church.



William Luther Harrison was born January 30, 1936, at the Avoca Farm in Merry Hill, North Carolina, the youngest of ten children of Johnie and Rosa Harrison. He was a former member of the U. S. Merchant Marine and a retired employee of Ford Motor Company. Mr. Harrison was also a longtime member and deacon of Colerain Baptist Church before moving to Stokes and becoming a member of Parker's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in Greenville, where he cherished both church families. Always dedicated to his community, he was a volunteer with the Portsmouth, Virginia, Police Department and a member of the Colerain Volunteer Fire Department.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Ruth Frye Harrison, and by his two sisters and six of his brothers.



He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Vanderplas and husband, Steven, of Largo, Florida, Rebecca Kelly and husband, Tracy, of Holly Springs, and Esther Ingalls and husband, Terry, of Stokes; grandchildren, Samuel and wife Meredith, Timothy, Sarah and husband Andrew, Abigail, Joseph and wife Victoria, Daniel, Esther, Lauren, Christina, Cassandra, Jordan, Jon, Tyler and wife Jayde, Mallory, Jackson and Kristin; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Theodore, Clara, William, Lincoln, and Scarlet; brother, Willie "Buster" Harrison; brother-in-law, David Frye and wife Shirley; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parker's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 2241 Old Pactolus Road, Greenville, NC 27834.



Online condolences at

William Luther "Hot Shot" HarrisonSTOKES - Mr. William Luther "Hot Shot" Harrison, 83, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at his home in Stokes.A celebration of his life of faith will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, January 19, at Parker's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Gene Williams and Gary Saffell. A private family committal will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 1:15 PM at the church.William Luther Harrison was born January 30, 1936, at the Avoca Farm in Merry Hill, North Carolina, the youngest of ten children of Johnie and Rosa Harrison. He was a former member of the U. S. Merchant Marine and a retired employee of Ford Motor Company. Mr. Harrison was also a longtime member and deacon of Colerain Baptist Church before moving to Stokes and becoming a member of Parker's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in Greenville, where he cherished both church families. Always dedicated to his community, he was a volunteer with the Portsmouth, Virginia, Police Department and a member of the Colerain Volunteer Fire Department.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Ruth Frye Harrison, and by his two sisters and six of his brothers.He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Vanderplas and husband, Steven, of Largo, Florida, Rebecca Kelly and husband, Tracy, of Holly Springs, and Esther Ingalls and husband, Terry, of Stokes; grandchildren, Samuel and wife Meredith, Timothy, Sarah and husband Andrew, Abigail, Joseph and wife Victoria, Daniel, Esther, Lauren, Christina, Cassandra, Jordan, Jon, Tyler and wife Jayde, Mallory, Jackson and Kristin; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Theodore, Clara, William, Lincoln, and Scarlet; brother, Willie "Buster" Harrison; brother-in-law, David Frye and wife Shirley; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parker's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 2241 Old Pactolus Road, Greenville, NC 27834.Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close