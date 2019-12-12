William "Bill" Moos Jr.

William "Bill" Moos, Jr.

GREENVILLE - Mr. William "Bill" Moos, Jr., 74, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

The funeral service will be conducted on Friday at 2 PM in the Chapel at St. Paul's Episcopal Church with the Rev. Andrew Canaan officiating. A private family entombment will be held in the mausoleums at Pinewood Memorial Park.

A native of Philadelphia, Mr. Moos was the son of the late William and Josephine Moos. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer and was employed with Naaco Materials Group here in Greenville, retiring with 42 years of service. He was a longtime member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

Surviving are: Wife of 51 years, Adele Zawadzki Moos; Daughter, Carolyn Moos Bryan and husband, Jeff.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076, www.dav.org.

Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 12, 2019
