William "Bill" Moos, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Mr. William "Bill" Moos, Jr., 74, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
The funeral service will be conducted on Friday at 2 PM in the Chapel at St. Paul's Episcopal Church with the Rev. Andrew Canaan officiating. A private family entombment will be held in the mausoleums at Pinewood Memorial Park.
A native of Philadelphia, Mr. Moos was the son of the late William and Josephine Moos. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer and was employed with Naaco Materials Group here in Greenville, retiring with 42 years of service. He was a longtime member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
Surviving are: Wife of 51 years, Adele Zawadzki Moos; Daughter, Carolyn Moos Bryan and husband, Jeff.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076, www.dav.org.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 12, 2019