Graveside service 11:00 AM Mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park





GREENVILLE - Mr. William Oscar Crisp, Jr., 91, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.



A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 am in the Mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park.



Son of the late W.O. & Lillian Crisp, William was a native of Pitt County and a graduate of Winterville High school. He became employed by Greenville Utilities Commission where he worked for 20 years as a supervisor. After his time with GUC, William began working as a tax appraiser for the Pitt Tax Supervisors Office. He retired from there after 10 years of service. After his retirement, he worked in small construction for about 15 years. William was also a proud member of New Destiny Pentecostal Holiness Church.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Cannon Crisp; brother, James M. Crisp; and sisters, Lillian Earle Corbett, Virginia Corbett, Annie Grey Stokes, Evelyn Brooks, and Lou Crisp.



He is survived by sister, Joyce Gurley of Mount Olive; and brother, Al Crisp of Greenville; along with a number of nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends Saturday immediately following the service at the Mausoleum.



Memorials may be made to a .



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



Online Condolences at

