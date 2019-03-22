Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Ralph "Bill" Whichard. View Sign

William Ralph "Bill" Whichard



PACTOLUS - William Ralph "Bill" Whichard, 70, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a brave battle with cancer.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 10:30 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Freddie Harris. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Bill, a lifelong resident of Greenville and Pitt County, was born on January 31, 1949 to the late James Henry (Jimmy) Whichard and Mildred Bowers Whichard. He was a 1967 graduate of J.H. Rose High School and later received his machinist degree from Pitt Community College. Bill was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend to many.



Bill had a successful career as a machinist for 40+ years, working with Hamilton Beach, National Spinning, Empire Brush, and many years with United Machine Works, where he retired due to declining health. Bill was a lifetime member of the Pactolus Baptist Church. There, he sang in the choir with his beautiful tenor voice, had served as a deacon, and had served on numerous committees and boards, including the Baptist Men. Bill also enjoyed spending summer vacations at Carova Beach with his nieces and nephews, surf fishing, net fishing, and just enjoying the sand and sun. His other interests were tinkering with older model pick-up trucks and radio remote controlled boats and airplanes.



In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his youngest brother, David Bowers Whichard.



He is survived by his only sister, Catherine W. Wilson and husband, Donny, of Greenville; two brothers, Ed Whichard and wife, Lynn, of Winterville, and Tommy Whichard of Robersonville. Bill is also survived by his special friend, Faye Housley of Greenville; special cousin, Bill Donalson of Tallahassee, FL; three nieces, Emily W. Gaskins (Ben) of Grifton, Lauren W. Castelloe (Stanley) of Windsor, and Jessica W. Bacon (Jerome) of Greenville; three nephews, Brian Whichard of Carova Beach, Stuart Whichard (Jennie) of Kinston, and Christopher Wilson of Greenville; along with 9 great nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the , Raleigh Office, 8300 Health Park, Suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27615; Pactolus Baptist Church, 5980 US Hwy 264 East, Greenville, NC 27834; or an organization or institution of one's choice.



Bill's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Thomas Lee and his entire staff with the Physician's East Oncology Department for the compassionate care given to Bill during his six year fight with this disease.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



As published in The Daily Reflector

