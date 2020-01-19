Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Herb" Stocks. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Send Flowers Obituary

William "Herb" Stocks



HOOKERTON - William Herbert Stocks, 59, passed away on January 17, 2020 surrounded by his family at Vidant Medical Center from complications of colon cancer. Herb battled with colon cancer for five and half years. He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Wyman Stocks, Sr. Herb is survived by his Mother, Vonnie Lou Stocks of Hookerton. He is also survived by his wife, Sandra Toler Stocks of the home, his son Chapel Breckenridge Stocks and Dr. Rachelle Stevens-Carr of Greenville. His brother, Gordon Wyman Stocks, Jr., his wife Rachel and their daughters, Rebecca and Camille of California.



Herb's career as an educator spanned Greene, Wake and Wilson counties, retiring as a Principal from Wilson County Schools. During this career, Herb was awarded Teacher of the Year. Simultaneously, Herb served in the North Carolina National Guard. A decorated combat veteran, Herb served as an enlisted soldier as well as attending Officer Candidate School, retiring as a Captain. During this career, Herb was named National Guardsman of the year for the North Carolina National Guard and deployed to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Following these retirements, Herb pursued a third career as a Licensed Private Investigator with Jerry Waller and Associates of Kinston.



Herb served civically as a Commissioner for the Town of Hookerton, and a member of Jerusalem Lodge No. 95 AF&AM in Hookerton. Herb was a lifelong member of the Hookerton United Methodist Church.



Funeral services will be held Monday, at 11:00 AM, January 20th at the Hookerton United Methodist Church with Pastor Rebecca Harrison officiating. The committal service will follow in the church cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 19th at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service from 5 - 7 PM. Flowers are welcome or memorials to the Hookerton United Methodist Church P.O. Box 10, Hookerton, NC, 28538. Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

William "Herb" StocksHOOKERTON - William Herbert Stocks, 59, passed away on January 17, 2020 surrounded by his family at Vidant Medical Center from complications of colon cancer. Herb battled with colon cancer for five and half years. He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Wyman Stocks, Sr. Herb is survived by his Mother, Vonnie Lou Stocks of Hookerton. He is also survived by his wife, Sandra Toler Stocks of the home, his son Chapel Breckenridge Stocks and Dr. Rachelle Stevens-Carr of Greenville. His brother, Gordon Wyman Stocks, Jr., his wife Rachel and their daughters, Rebecca and Camille of California.Herb's career as an educator spanned Greene, Wake and Wilson counties, retiring as a Principal from Wilson County Schools. During this career, Herb was awarded Teacher of the Year. Simultaneously, Herb served in the North Carolina National Guard. A decorated combat veteran, Herb served as an enlisted soldier as well as attending Officer Candidate School, retiring as a Captain. During this career, Herb was named National Guardsman of the year for the North Carolina National Guard and deployed to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Following these retirements, Herb pursued a third career as a Licensed Private Investigator with Jerry Waller and Associates of Kinston.Herb served civically as a Commissioner for the Town of Hookerton, and a member of Jerusalem Lodge No. 95 AF&AM in Hookerton. Herb was a lifelong member of the Hookerton United Methodist Church.Funeral services will be held Monday, at 11:00 AM, January 20th at the Hookerton United Methodist Church with Pastor Rebecca Harrison officiating. The committal service will follow in the church cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 19th at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service from 5 - 7 PM. Flowers are welcome or memorials to the Hookerton United Methodist Church P.O. Box 10, Hookerton, NC, 28538. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close