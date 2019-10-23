Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Thomas Lewis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Thomas Lewis



GRIFTON - William Thomas Lewis, of Grifton, age 59, died peacefully on October 7, 2019. He was born on February 24, 1960 to Bill and Edna Lewis who preceded him in death. Thomas was born and raised in the Grifton area and went to schools there. He chose to be a professional truck driver and that became his career. He enjoyed his time on the road and developed a profound love of music as he traveled the miles.



The road of life took him far from family and small town living until the day he chose to come back home. In the very end he came all the way. He made his surrender to Jesus Christ. It was a gift of peace to his family to know he spends all of eternity in Heaven.



His surviving family includes; his wife. Sissy Lewis. His only son, Michael Thomas Lewis, of Kinston. His sisters, Mary (Curt) Heath of Grifton, Irene (Rudy) Cannon of Ayden, Marie Lewis, of Grifton. His nephew, Tim Heath (Samantha) and his great niece, Peyton, great nephew, Paxton, all of Winston Salem. There are numerous other extended family members that he loved and leaves behind.



A memorial service is planned in tribute to Thomas. It will be held on Sunday afternoon, October 27, 2019 at 2 pm at the Grifton Free Will Baptist Church located at 674Wall Street in Grifton. A visitation with family and friends will be held at the home of Mary and Curt Heath immediately following the service. As published in The Daily Reflector

