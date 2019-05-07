Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Williard Forbes Jefferson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Williard Forbes Jefferson



GREENVILLE - Mr. Willard Forbes (Forbie) Jefferson, 81, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.



Mr. Jefferson, son of the late Moses Willard Jefferson and Margaret Forbes Jefferson, was born in Edgecombe County. He grew up in the Crisp community and graduated from South Edgecombe High School in 1956.



He was married to Shirley Jean Phillips who preceded him in death in 1995.After high school graduation, Willard served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1960. He learned German, Russian and studied cryptology while assigned to the 6901 st Special Communications Group in Zweibrucken, Germany. After leaving the service, he attended East Carolina University under the GI Bill, but left early, two semesters away from receiving his B.A. Degree in History. Willard began surveying in 1967 in Kinston, and started his own business in the early 70's. He later worked as a land surveyor for McDavid Associates Company of Farmville for 42 years until retirement. He had a passion for discovery and problem solving. As a surveyor, he would often spend his lunch hour walking in nearby fields looking for the odd rock or fossil and would catalog his finds in his personal collection. He was always reading a new book, or revisiting a past favorite and researching various topics. He had a passion for the environment, especially forest preservation. Willard was often seen walking down Firetower Road for exercise during the past decade. He loved challenging cryptograms and crossword puzzles, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.



Mr. Jefferson was preceded in death by his brother Robert "Bob" Jefferson and sister Elizabeth "Sister" Jefferson.



He is survived by his daughter, Audrey Jefferson Maune of Harrisonburg, VA and son, Rocky Russell of Greenville, NC; granddaughters, Gretchen Emilia Maune, Karringtyn Haley Russell and Kinsey Margaret Russell; and brother, William "Bill" Jefferson of Crisp, NC along with many nieces and nephews that also loved him.



The family will plan a celebration of his life for family and friends later in July.



Memorials gifts in his honor may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation "Trees In Memory" program.



