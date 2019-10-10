Willie Lee Stocks
WINTERVILLE - Willie Lee Stocks, 72, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 3:30 pm in the Winterville Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-3 pm at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
Willie was a lifelong resident of Pitt County and retired from NAACO.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mervis "Shot" Stocks; and a brother, John Wayne Stocks.
Willie is survived by his mother, Christine Wilson of Winterville; children, Willie H. Stocks of Washington, DC, Dalton Stocks and wife Kristy of Lillington and Tammie Stocks of Greenville; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Andrew and SaVanna Stocks; brother, Mervis "Red" Stocks and wife Rucky of Ayden; sisters, Pearlie Carson and husband Wayne of Chocowinity and Mary Britt of Jacksonville.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 10, 2019