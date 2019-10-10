Willie Lee Stocks

Guest Book
Service Information
Smith Funeral Service & Crematory
605 Country Club Drive
Greenville, NC
27834
(252)-752-2121
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Smith Funeral Service & Crematory
605 Country Club Drive
Greenville, NC 27834
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:30 PM
Winterville Cemetery
Obituary
Willie Lee Stocks

WINTERVILLE - Willie Lee Stocks, 72, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 3:30 pm in the Winterville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-3 pm at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.

Willie was a lifelong resident of Pitt County and retired from NAACO.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mervis "Shot" Stocks; and a brother, John Wayne Stocks.

Willie is survived by his mother, Christine Wilson of Winterville; children, Willie H. Stocks of Washington, DC, Dalton Stocks and wife Kristy of Lillington and Tammie Stocks of Greenville; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Andrew and SaVanna Stocks; brother, Mervis "Red" Stocks and wife Rucky of Ayden; sisters, Pearlie Carson and husband Wayne of Chocowinity and Mary Britt of Jacksonville.

Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 10, 2019
