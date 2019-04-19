Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Woodrow Wilson Peaden. View Sign





FARMVILLE - Woodrow Wilson Peaden, age 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Peaden was a lifelong member of the Falkland Community. He retired from the State of North Carolina DOT in 2000.



He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Peggy Peaden of the home; daughter, Iris Pleasants of the home; son, Charles Peaden and wife, Gwen of Macclesfield; granddaughters, Crystal Buckner of Creedmoor, and Tabitha Pleasants of Charlotte; grandson, Tyler Peaden of Macclesfield; great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Kiera, Baine, and Savannah; brother, Louis Peaden and wife, Virginia of Falkland; sister, Ada Whitley of Chesapeake, VA; special nephew, Robert Peaden and wife, Mary of Greenville; as well as many loving nieces and nephews; and love to special nieces and nephews for all the love and support through the years and especially during this time, Mecie Nichols, Terry Carraway, Tom Peaden, and to dear friend, Carl "Fats"



The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff of ECU Oncology and Vidant Cancer Center. Also many heartfelt thanks to the many family and friends for the many prayers, cards, visits, and meals.



A private service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Falkland EMS or the .



Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.



As published in The Daily Reflector

4226 East Church Street

Farmville , NC 27828

