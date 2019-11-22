Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zelda Mae Parisher Pledger. View Sign Service Information Bryan Funeral Service 119 Main St Swanquarter , NC 27885 (252)-926-2851 Send Flowers Obituary

COLUMBIA - Zelda Parisher Pledger, 91, passed away on Sunday November 17, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville surrounded by family.



She was born on June 17, 1928 in Columbia, North Carolina to Lillian Sawyer Parisher Mann and William Parisher. Zelda was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Lloyd Webster Pledger, Sr., and a daughter-in-law, Karen S. Pledger.



Zelda is survived by two sons Lloyd W. Pledger, Jr. (Bucky) and Ronald Eugene Pledger. She had two granddaughters Julia Eleanor (nee Pledger) Brewer and Grace Ann Pledger. Zelda had one great-grandson Benjamin Raphael Lilley.



She lived in the Scuppernong community of Tyrrell County all her married life. A long-time employee of the East Carolina Bank in Columbia, she retired in the early 1980s but could be found keeping books for the Pledger Tire Shop and the NAPA auto parts store on Broad Street for many years after. Zelda always had a passion for the genealogy of Tyrrell County. She traced the Pledger and Sawyer family trees back to the 1700's and served on the Tyrrell County Genealogical Association. She frequently attended their events until her recent illness and was devoted to documenting history. Zelda led a full life with devotion to her family and friends. Her lively attitude and resourcefulness were hallmarks of her personality.



A celebration of her life will be held at Bryan Funeral Service in Columbia at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019. Burial will follow at the family plot in Azalea Memorial Gardens.



Flowers can be sent to Bryan Funeral Service or memorial gifts in Zelda's name can be donated to the Tyrell County Genealogical and Historical Society, PO Box 686, Columbia, NC 27925.



Sympathy messages can be directed to



