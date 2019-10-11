|
|
Drost, Alexander
Alexander David Drost, Torrington, CT-Son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend, artist, welder, collector of things, and inventor. Alex was a young man with a heart of gold who died unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was 25 years old. Born on October 19, 1993, to David Jr. and Tammy Drost in Torrington, CT. Alex made quite an impression on his older brother Dana. He was a character with an infectious laugh and a smile that could brighten a room. Alex was an active child and teen who loved drawing, soccer, swimming, snowboarding, BMX racing, fishing, and baseball. He was a "MacGuyver" who could fix just about anything, repurpose things, take things apart and put them back together, or create something entirely new. A rebel at heart, Alex got his first tattoo days before his 18th birthday - despite mom saying he had to wait. At 18, he pulled into the driveway on a Kawasaki Ninja. He loved family get-togethers, being outdoors, building massive fires in the backyard, going to the beach, building tree houses complete with jury-rigged electricity, and he especially loved his longtime girlfriend, Andrea Dean "Buddy." Alex attended Naugatuck Valley Community College and SUNY Broome Community College for Mechanical Engineering. He graduated from Broome Tioga BOCES as a Certified Welder and was a Welder at The Raymond Corporation. As a young man with an abundance of energy, passion, and an intense sense of empathy, Alex was also subject to severe and debilitating depression, which he battled for several years. He chose to end his life just before his 26th birthday. Our world will not be the same without him. Alex is survived by his parents; David Jr. and Tammy Drost, brother, Dana Drost; maternal grandmother, Kathleen Hanzalik; and paternal grandparents, David Sr. and Mary Lou Drost. His maternal grandfather, William Hanzalik, predeceased Alex. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 12 noon in DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT. Calling hours will be held the morning of the service from 10am until the time of the service at noon. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Alex's name to the Alexander Drost Memorial Scholarship at Connecticut Junior Republic, 550 Goshen Road P.O. Box 161 Litchfield, CT 06759. Condolences messages may be left in Alex's guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Oct. 14, 2019