Alfred H. Kraig Obituary
Kraig, Alfred H.
On the morning of December 7, 2019, Alfred H. Kraig, 92, passed peacefully in his home at the Fairhaven community in Sykesville, Maryland.
Al was born in Harwinton, Connecticut on May 24, 1927, to the late Ernest Kraig and Lena (Grohs) Kraig. He was the husband of Evelyn Reichenberg Kraig, his wife of 68 years. Al grew up in Connecticut and graduated from Torrington High School in 1945. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force during WWII. After discharge, Al received a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1952 and a Master of Science degree from the University of Connecticut in 1956. He was employed for 37 years by the Pratt & Whitney Division of United Technologies Corporation in both Connecticut and Florida, working Research & Development of jet engines.
In addition to his beloved wife, Ev, Al is survived by son and daughter-in-law, David and Susan (Tauro) Kraig, granddaughters, Bethany Britton, Robin Luongo and Sarah Gross, their spouses and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Register Citizen on Dec. 12, 2019
