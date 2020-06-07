Todd, Alice
Alice P. (Smith) Todd, 82, of Torrington, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Born in Torrington, and daughter of the late Nelson and Philomena (Silano) Smith, she was raised there along with her older sister, June. A strong woman with a hard work ethic, Alice raised five children and was employed by the Torrington Company for over 20 years before her retirement. Throughout her life, Alice wore many hats, one of her favorites being "Grandma." She owned a uniform shop in Torrington, routinely babysat her grandchildren, taught Sunday School at the First Assembly of God Church (Torrington), and was a longtime supporter of the foodbank, Friendly Hands. Alice never hesitated to help a neighbor or lend a hand. She took great pride in cooking for others, enjoyed a good mystery novel, and relaxing with family at the beach. Her giving spirit, along with her infectious laugh and world class lasagna, will be very missed. She leaves behind many grieving hearts: Daughter, Phyllis D. Ross of Canton; three sons Keith Todd of East Granby, Timothy Todd of VA, and John Todd and his wife Lisa of Torrington; a sister June D'Angelo of Port St. Lucie, FL; her grandchildren who were the light of her life, David Ross, Jr. and his wife Liz, Danielle O'Brien and her husband John, Lauren Ross, Lise Anne Ross, Joelle Zeiner and her husband John, Seth Todd and his wife Holly, Jared Todd, Karissa Todd, Nicole Czarnik and her husband Jason, Sarah Todd, and Austin Todd; several great-grandchildren; and 2 nieces and a nephew. Aside from her parents, she was predeceased by her son David Todd, Jr. and son-in-law David Ross Sr. The entire family is grateful to Valerie Manor for supporting Alice's care the last 12 years. Alice's family will receive friends Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. which may be viewed at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/78266264 . Burial will follow in New St. Francis Cemetery, Torrington. Contributions may be made to the Friendly Hands Food Bank, Inc., 50 King Street, Torrington, CT 06790, or the Alzheimer's Association. For directions, condolences, or to view the services online visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com and click on the video link under her obituary.
Published in Register Citizen on Jun. 7, 2020.