Briccola, Angelo

Angelo Briccola, 92, of Torrington, CT, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington, CT. He was the husband of the late Filomena Briccola.

Angelo was born November 30, 1926, in Olgiate, Comasco, Italy, son of the late Carlo and Claudia (Bernasconi) Briccola. He was a welder, employed by the Torrington Company, until his retirement.

He is survived by one daughter, Nadia Levine and her husband Jeffrey of Avon, CT. He was preceded in death by one son, Giantonio Briccola.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, with the cortege leaving at 10:30 a.m. from Cook Funeral Home, 82 Litchfield St., Torrington to St. Peter Church, (St. John Paul the Great Parish) 99 East Main St., Torrington, CT, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis New Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday morning, April 23rd from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Cook Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be sent to Angelo's family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com Published in Register Citizen on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary