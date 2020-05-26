LaRocco, Angelo
Torrington - Angelo LaRocco, 89, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine I. (Rougeot) LaRocco.
Mr. LaRocco was born in Torrington on June 14, 1930, son of the late Angelo and Rosa (Diaso) LaRocco, and had been a lifelong city resident. He was a U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran and was a retired computer operator with the Torin Corporation, retiring with 30 years of service. He enjoyed taking walks and cooking.
Survivors include a son, Thomas A. LaRocco; a daughter, Lynn A. LaRocco and her husband Darrell Bowman, all of Torrington; two brothers, Joseph LaRocco and his wife Paula of Tolland and Sam LaRocco of Torrington; a sister-in-law, Mickey Rougeot of Torrington; and many nieces and nephews. Mr. LaRocco was predeceased by two brothers, Anthony and Elia; five sisters, Annie, Rose, Gracie, Betty, Jean, and two additional sisters named Mary who passed away at ages 2 and 4.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Angelo's caregiver, bonus daughter, and partner-in-crime, Ida Jallow, for all of her loving care.
Services and burial in New St. Francis Cemetery, Torrington, will be held privately. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter's Church, Torrington, on a date and time to be announced. Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington, is in care of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453
To offer an online condolence, please visit gleesonryanfh.com
Published in Register Citizen on May 26, 2020.