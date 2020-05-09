Antoinette Regner
Regner, Antoinette
Antoinette (Rossi) Regner, 87, of Torrington, CT, beloved wife of 68 years to Richard Regner passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 at Valerie Manor in Torrington, CT.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Salvatore and Angelina Rossi. Antoinette was predeceased by her sister Angelina Renzullo, brother-in-law Oliver Renzullo and her brother Fred Rossi. Antoinette spent many happy years cooking, knitting, reading, baking and gardening. After raising her family, Antoinette worked as the cafeteria supervisor at Harwinton Consolidated School. She also worked as a paraprofessional in the Torrington School system.
With loving memories she leaves behind her husband, Richard Regner, sister-in-law Elise Rossi of Torrington, CT, her daughter Linda and son-in-law Tom Boyd of Tolland, CT, her daughter, Nancy Regner of Torrington, CT and her son Jim and daughter-in-law Sandra Regner of Cocoa Beach, Florida. Antoinette had 4 grandchildren; Mackenzie and her husband Carl Rivers of Coventry, CT, Casey and her wife Mary Rueger Sparks of Quakertown, PA, Maegan and Jennifer Delgrande of Brooklyn, NY. She also had 2 great granddaughters; Mattingly (8) and Gibson (6) Rivers, along with many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank all the staff at Valerie Manor for their care and support. Antoinette enjoyed her time there, especially playing bingo and participating in arts and crafts. Antoinette was a member of St Peter's Church in Torrington, CT, and loved God very much. Christmas Eve and the Feast of the Seven Fishes will be remembered always. We love you very much, Antoinette, and you will be greatly missed by all.
There will be no services due to the COVID19 virus. Antoinette's care is entrusted to the Cook Funeral Home in Torrington, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit cookfuneralhomect.com

Published in Register Citizen on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
