Curry, Arthur A.
Arthur A. "Al" Curry, 76, of Unionville, passed away Sunday, March 29th, 2020. Born October 13th, 1943 in Hartford, son of the late Donald J. and Mary (Myers) Curry, Al was a graduate of Canton High School, Class of 1961 and the University of Hartford, Class of 1965. He was awarded the University's Outstanding Athlete in 1965 and was inducted into the Athletic Alumni Hall of Fame in 2005 for his contributions to the early wrestling program where he served as captain his junior and senior years.
Al was a United States Air Force veteran where he served as a Captain for nearly eight years, with one year in Vietnam/Thailand. Prior to retiring, he served as a material supervisor for 27 years with Pratt and Whitney Aircraft and served three years with the Farmington School System as a Substitute Teacher.
Al loved the outdoors and you often found him fishing or hunting in his retirement years. He was a long-term member of the Farmington Game Club and the Ratlum Mountain Fish and Game Club. He was an active member of the Avon VFW Post 3272.
Al is survived by his daughter, Amy Parylak and her husband Tim of Avon, his sister, Donna LaDucer and her husband John, formerly of Canton and now of East Hampton. His nieces Holly Rzonca and husband David, and Kelly Rainey and husband Greg. He is also survived by his grandnieces Avery and Morgan Rzonca and good friends Tony, Gordon and Billy.
Funeral services and burial will be held at a later time and date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in Register Citizen on Apr. 5, 2020