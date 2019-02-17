Klonoski, Arthur F.

Arthur F. Klonoski, 98, of Torrington, CT, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Eleanor (Mercier) Klonoski for 72 years.

Art was born June 20, 1920 in Torrington, CT, son of the late Stanley and Apolonia (Szalkowska) Klonoski. A graduate of the Pratt Institute, he furthered his education by earning a Master's Degree from Trinity College in Hartford. As a Mechanical Engineer, he was employed by Sperry Gyroscope Co., of Brooklyn, NY, the United Cinephone Company and also Torin Corporation from where he retired.

A lifetime member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, and a former member of the Elks Lodge #372, he was a very active member of the Sullivan Senior Center. In addition to golfing and traveling, he was a former Boy Scout Troop Leader for many years, and he most enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife Eleanor, he is survived by one son, Kenneth Klonoski (Sarah) of North Andover, MA; three daughters, Linda Gorman (Brian) of Burlington, CT, Deborah Culver (Marc) of Anchorage, AK, Cynthia Bielik (Larry) of Torrington, CT; four grandchildren, Jonathan Bielik, Kristen Bielik Danis (Kyle), Matthew Gorman, Corey Klonoski; three great grandchildren, Cole, Cameron and Madison Danis, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Cook Funeral Home, 82 Litchfield St., Torrington, with Rev. Dr. G. Scott Cady officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Cook Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial contributions be made to the Sullivan Senior Center, 88 East Albert Street, Torrington, CT 06790. Condolences may be sent to the Klonoski family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com Published in Register Citizen on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary