GALAISE, ARTHUR
Arthur Charles Galaise Jr., 93, born October 22, 1926 in New Britain, CT passed away May 12, 2020 from Covid-19. His parents, Roxie (Farnham) and Arthur Galaise Sr. moved the family to Torrington CT when Art was a young boy. As a young man, Art loved sports, especially basketball, helping his team at Torrington High School win the 1944 state championship. He was an avid Duckpin bowler, winning many trophies. During WWII, Art joined the Navy as a Seabee, which took him to Guam & Hawaii. There he became an expert diver and swimmer. After the war, he settled in Colebrook, CT. He had a long career as a warehouse foreman at the former Baltimore Business Forms.
Art was predeceased by sisters, Gloria Marchoine and Beatrice Lauzier, brother Richard, step brothers Harvey and Benjamin. Art was also predeceased by his first wife Lea (Jasmin), son Timothy, second wife Olive (Royer) and stepson Joseph Royer, III. Art leaves a family that loved him very much. He leaves his daughter Linda Schoonmaker, sons Jeffrey (Che) Galaise and David (Linda) Galaise. He also leaves his step-children Lacey (John) Lizzi, Loni Mariotti, Lisa Pollata, Linda Royer, Jay Royer and their families. He leaves grandchildren Lisa Therrien-Kopakow, Tami, Andrew and Brandon Schoonmaker, Jeffrey Galaise Jr., Joshua and Kyle Galaise, Monique Coyle, Dylan, Jessica, Marisa, Brent, Jade, Mia, Joseph, Casey, Patricia and many great-grandchildren. Art will be laid to rest in Torrington, CT. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree, make a donation to The Special Olympics or watch an episode of Bonanza. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on May 16, 2020.