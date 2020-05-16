Arthur Galaise
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GALAISE, ARTHUR
Arthur Charles Galaise Jr., 93, born October 22, 1926 in New Britain, CT passed away May 12, 2020 from Covid-19. His parents, Roxie (Farnham) and Arthur Galaise Sr. moved the family to Torrington CT when Art was a young boy. As a young man, Art loved sports, especially basketball, helping his team at Torrington High School win the 1944 state championship. He was an avid Duckpin bowler, winning many trophies. During WWII, Art joined the Navy as a Seabee, which took him to Guam & Hawaii. There he became an expert diver and swimmer. After the war, he settled in Colebrook, CT. He had a long career as a warehouse foreman at the former Baltimore Business Forms.
Art was predeceased by sisters, Gloria Marchoine and Beatrice Lauzier, brother Richard, step brothers Harvey and Benjamin. Art was also predeceased by his first wife Lea (Jasmin), son Timothy, second wife Olive (Royer) and stepson Joseph Royer, III. Art leaves a family that loved him very much. He leaves his daughter Linda Schoonmaker, sons Jeffrey (Che) Galaise and David (Linda) Galaise. He also leaves his step-children Lacey (John) Lizzi, Loni Mariotti, Lisa Pollata, Linda Royer, Jay Royer and their families. He leaves grandchildren Lisa Therrien-Kopakow, Tami, Andrew and Brandon Schoonmaker, Jeffrey Galaise Jr., Joshua and Kyle Galaise, Monique Coyle, Dylan, Jessica, Marisa, Brent, Jade, Mia, Joseph, Casey, Patricia and many great-grandchildren. Art will be laid to rest in Torrington, CT. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree, make a donation to The Special Olympics or watch an episode of Bonanza. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Register Citizen on May 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved