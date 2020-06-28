August George "Gus" Walek
Walek, August George "Gus"
August George "Gus" Walek, 92, of Bloomfield, beloved husband and best friend for 52 years of Paula (Indomenico) Walek, and devoted father of Jeffrey Walek, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Gus was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, nephew, and dear friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family will fondly remember him as a wonderful man who was honest, generous, and caring, and loved his family dearly. His family will receive friends on Friday, July 10, 10-11 a.m., with a Memorial Service at 11 a.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in the Veteran's section of Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. You may also attend the service remotely on July 10, at 11 a.m., by viewing his obituary at www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Click on the video tab.



Published in Register Citizen on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 28, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
June 16, 2020
June 16, 2020
Gus will be missed. My best to Paula and Jeffrey.
Chapman Louie Jr.
Friend
June 15, 2020
We will miss seeing his smiling face and cordial greeting around town Sorry for your loss Paula
Marilyn Heeber austin
Friend
June 15, 2020
Gus, we will miss you at Town and Country. You always had a smile and a hello for everyone!
John & Rosemary Gunning
Acquaintance
June 15, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss Jeff and Paula.
Jason Brody
June 14, 2020

I was so sorry to hear about Gus.

How can you describe Gus? He was fair, forthright, strong willed, a kind man
and a good person.
I thought a lot of Gus and enjoyed our debates on the Bloomfield Fair Rent Commission. He will be truly missed. What a Guy!

And Paula my heart goes out to you. You were the light of his life.

Barbara Thornton




Barbara Thornton
June 14, 2020
Mr. Walek was kind, loving and generous. He always made time to listen, give fatherly advice and make you smile. From his most amazing green lawn and perfectly waxed car, he took pride and had passion in what many people would consider chores or a "to do list." He was an amazing person who left his imprint on myself and his community.
Evan Mandelbaum
Family
June 14, 2020
My deepest sympathy, Paula.......Gus was a wonderful man and I will always have pleasant thoughts of him........He was a Gentleman and a Hero among men!
Paul Pelletier
Friend
June 14, 2020
Paula & Jeff,
Gus will truly be missed by Bill and me. I always thought of Gus "AS MY FAVORITE BOY FRIEND."(smile) He was truly a kind and loving person. Always had a smile on his face.
We shall keep you and your family in our prayers.

Shirley and Bill Thompson
Shirley Thompson
Friend
June 14, 2020
Paula and Jeff
Im sorry to hear of Gus passing, he was a devoted man who truly loved his family.

Gale Deming
Gale
Acquaintance
June 14, 2020
Paula: So sorry to hear about Gus...Thinking of you and Jeffery during this time...
John and Sigrid Sacerdote
Friend
June 13, 2020
h Paula, I was so sorry to learn that Gus has passed. Haven't seen you in many years, but I well remember what a fun couple you were. May God grant you peace at this sorrowful time.
Linda S Turgeon
Friend
June 13, 2020
My God Bless You And Your Family I Will ALWAYS Remember U Rip Because God Will Take CARE OF U GOING TO HAVE
Estella Dillard
Friend
