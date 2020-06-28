

I was so sorry to hear about Gus.



How can you describe Gus? He was fair, forthright, strong willed, a kind man

and a good person.

I thought a lot of Gus and enjoyed our debates on the Bloomfield Fair Rent Commission. He will be truly missed. What a Guy!



And Paula my heart goes out to you. You were the light of his life.



Barbara Thornton











