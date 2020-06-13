August Walek

Walek, August
August George "Gus" Walek, 92, of Bloomfield, beloved husband and best friend for 52 years of Paula (Indomenico) Walek, and devoted father of Jeffrey Walek, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Gus was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, nephew, and dear friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family will fondly remember him as a wonderful man who was honest, generous, and caring, and loved his family dearly.
His funeral service will be private due to the current Covid pandemic regulations.
