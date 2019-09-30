|
Silano, Barbara
Ms. Barbara (Ohotnicky) Silano, 73, of Harwinton, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital with family by her side.
Barbara was born in Torrington, CT, on May 10, 1946, daughter of the late Mary (Tino) Gailunas and Charles Gailunas. She attended Torrington Schools, and went on to receive her Associates Degree in Dental Hygiene from the University of Bridgeport in Bridgeport CT. Barbara practiced dental hygiene for over 40 years. The majority of her professional career was spent with Garbus, Davison and Sherman PC in Torrington, were she truly enjoyed caring for her patients.
Barbara was an avid reader and a patron of the arts. You could often find Barbara with friends at the Warner Theater in Torrington or on a senior trip to different destinations. She was a lifelong friend to many. She loved spending time with grandchildren and cherished the times she got to see them perform in sports, music concerts or plays.
Barbara leaves a son: Michael C. Silano and his wife, Marlene, of Plantsville, CT; one sister: Lisa Gailunas, of Winsted, CT, and two grandchildren: Madeleine and Jack Silano, nephew Alex Gailunas and many cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Cook Funeral Home, 82 Litchfield St., Torrington, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a Funeral Service to be held at 4:30 p.m. at Cook Funeral Home. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (www.kidney.org) Condolences may be sent to Barbara's family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com
Published in Register Citizen on Oct. 1, 2019