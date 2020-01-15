|
|
WOODARD, BARBARA
WINSTED – Barbara Woodard, died on January 9, 2020. Born July 23, 1936 in Canaan, NY; the daughter of the late Phineas and Ruth Woodin. Barbara was a very hardworker employed at Wolcott Hall from 1979 until retirement. She was a member for 50+ years at First Church. She was also the President of Opportunity Club from 1996 – 2004. She is survived by her children, Mark Emerson, Terry Clavette, both of Winsted and Diane Woodard of PA; a sister, Elizabeth Pino; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers, Charles and James Woodin. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at First Church of Winsted, Winsted at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in the spring. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, has care of arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Jan. 16, 2020