GIROUX, BERTRAND
COLEBROOK – Bertrand Giroux, peacefully passed away on May 16, 2020. He was the seventh of eight children and the loving husband of the late Louise (Bedard) Giroux, who predeceased him in 1986. Born October 25, 1942 in Val d'Espoir, Quebec, Canada; he was the son of the late Gedeon and Marie Ann (Lessard) Giroux. Bert, or "Frenchy" as some of his friends affectionately called him, was a highly skilled drywall contractor for many years. He was a kind and generous person and represented all that was good in this world. He will be sorely missed. Bert was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Winsted and a lifelong member of the Winsted Elks Club. He is survived by his sister, Rita Bouchae of Nantes, Quebec, Canada; nieces and nephews; and many friends in his community. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by several siblings; Dorothy, Robert, Lawrence, Raymond, Giselle and Giles and his long-time companion, Susan Hancock. Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Winsted at 10 a.m. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, Winsted has care of his arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Winsted VFW Post 296, The Winsted Elks Lodge No. 844, or St. Joseph's Church. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Jun. 8, 2020.