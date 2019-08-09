Register Citizen Obituaries
Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
82 Litchfield Street
Torrington, CT 06790
(860) 482-4456
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
82 Litchfield Street
Torrington, CT 06790
Funeral service
Following Services
Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
82 Litchfield Street
Torrington, CT 06790
Bette Olsen Obituary
Olsen, Bette
Bette (Fickenger) Olsen, 81, of Torrington, CT, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at Regal Care at Torrington. She was the wife of the late David R. Olsen who preceded her in death on August 1, 2019.
Bette was born November 24, 1937, in Stafford Springs, CT, daughter of the late Rudolph and Dorothy "Dot" (Dulude) Fickerger. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant, employed by Highland Acres until her retirement.
She is survived by two sons, William Whalen of Torrington, and Willis Whalen of Aldie, VA.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cook Funeral Home, 82 Litchfield St., Torrington, with a funeral service to be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 8:00 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be sent to Bette's family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com
Published in Register Citizen on Aug. 10, 2019
