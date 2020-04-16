|
|
Lemire, Beverly A.
Beverly A. Lemire, 79, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 at Valerie Manor in Torrington. She was the wife of the late Roland E. Lemire. Beverly was born on October 18, 1940 to the late Frederick and Estelle (Pukinskas) Sears.
Beverly was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She was always taking care of others, often putting their needs before her own. She loved decorating for birthdays and holidays. She enjoyed golf pro's, the Yankee's and was a fan of NASCAR. She loved the Ocean and enjoyed getting away to Cape Cod where she enjoyed eating Lobster and visiting Nancy and Jerry's house.
Beverly is survived by her sister, Nancy Detotto of FL, her daughter, Lynn Griffin and her husband Brian, of Torrington; two grandchildren, Jessica Griffin and Jeryd Griffin (Kristen); three great-grandchildren, William and Kayla Griffin and Rebecca Robbins; two nephews, Jay (Alicia) and Lance Detotto. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Jerome Detotto and her nephew, Bruce Detotto and his wife Denise.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, United Congregational Church, 1622 Torringford St., Torrington, CT 06790 or Trinity Episcopal Church, 220 Prospect St., Torrington, CT 06790.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, April 20, at Hillside Cemetery in Torrington. Kindly visit www.thurstonrowefuneralhome.com to send the family an online condolence.
Published in Register Citizen on Apr. 17, 2020